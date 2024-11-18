Yorkshire digital agency reveals why its business is booming … and provides free essential marketing tips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire digital marketing agency has doubled its revenue and size in just one year.

Paladin Marketing says the secret to its recent success is to have highly experienced people working in the business who can exceed clients’ expectations and the agency has achieved some remarkable results.

Paladin is based at Heritage Mills in the Lindley area of Huddersfield and led by managing director Alisdair Straughan who has worked for major marketing agencies before setting Paladin up.

This year the agency recruited Gavin Stevens who has quickly risen from Head of SEO to Head of Performance Marketing and the management team is completed by Head of Brand Marketing Alex Taylor.

Paladin digital marketing management (from left) Head of Brand Marketing Alex Taylor, Managing Director Alisdair Straughan and Head of Performance Marketing Gavin Stevens.

Alisdair said: “Gavin joined us as Head of SEO in February this year but with his extensive experience and skills it quickly became clear he could lead a wider role and so was quickly promoted to Head of Performance Marketing.”

Paladin was recently shortlisted in the Prolific North Marketing Awards which celebrate excellence, creativity and innovation in the marketing industry in the north of England and Scotland.

Paladin was a finalist in the Best Ecommerce/Retail Campaign for taking Indian sauce brand Kohinoor from a challenger to the UK’s fastest growing brand, Best Sport Campaign for attracting thousands of Leeds United fans to one of the club’s major sponsors’ - AMT Auto’s - website and Paladin Social Media Manager Shannon Liu was shortlisted in the Aspiring Leader Award.

Al said: “I’ve built the agency from the top down with key people in roles with the ideas, creativity and skills that means they can handle a greater amount of work while giving clients peace of mind they are in very safe, experienced hands with professionals who give the best advice.

“Our revenue has doubled in a year, along with the number of employees, so we have had to move into a larger office suite at Heritage Mills which gives us plenty of room for further expansion.

“The number of clients has increased by a third but the team is now so strong with such an in-depth marketing knowledge we’ve been able to offer even more services for current clients too.

“Companies come to us with a perceived issue or even a sense of frustration, feeling they can do something better and hoping we can solve it. They may believe they need more search engine optimisation or LinkedIn Advertising but often what they really need is a forensic look at how they do things and then a strategy building that will do what all businesses want to achieve and that’s to increase the number of leads, revenue and, ultimately, turnover and profits.

“They often focus on a single channel where they think we can help but usually it’s a broader strategy that will reap the results they want.

“Digital marketing can get quite technical but we always explain fully to businesses exactly how we can help them in ways they can quickly understand.”

This can include anything from greatly enhancing their SEO to email campaigns and social media advertising.

Gavin always carries out a forensic examination of clients’ websites to ensure their SEO is absolutely spot-on.

He revealed: “I have an SEO protocol and deep audit that goes beyond any SEO software which means there is nothing I don’t see and can then ensure that website’s SEO is working as powerfully as it possibly can using the very latest best practice techniques.

“There is so much more to SEO than just ranking well on Google organically or people trying to get as many backlinks as they can by whatever means. Don’t forget that one very strong backlink from a reputable source, such as a national media organisation, is worth hundreds of manufactured, unnatural backlinks such as writing guest posts which are of little interest to anyone.

“Google sees everything … it’s not dopey. It sees all the websites you’ve visited, what you’ve looked at and how long you’ve stayed on them so if you remain on a website for a while then Google will see that very positively and, quite rightly, mark that website as a useful one worthy of a high ranking. It will see this website as a ‘honeypot’ one and will start to rank it for the search terms people use to find it.

“A potential customer for any business isn’t Google, it’s the person beyond Google and they want to interact with websites, particularly ecommerce ones, in a positive way. We look at everything from a very human perspective which is ultimately to understand what drives people to look at particular websites and why they stay on them for a period of time. It also means we are helping the customer to find what they really want.

“It’s marketing gold dust if we can discover what potential customers for any business like, don’t like and their aspirations, what they want and what they’re looking for when they visit our clients’ websites.”

Paladin is a very open agency, upfront about what it does and people can learn vital marketing tips through its upcoming online library such as how to do their own essential SEO audit with a step-by-step guide. https://www.paladinmarketing.co.uk/news/essential-seo-audit-guide/

Gavin said: “We’re going to put the information out there so people come to our website to learn. We do that for free, will always answer any questions they have and, if they are having problems, will provide solutions.

“In short, none of us should ever stop learning in life.”

For more on Paladin go to https://www.paladinmarketing.co.uk/