Yorkshire home maintenance company launches local community fund
The fund will make five grants of up to £500 to voluntary, community, faith or school groups each month and the first tranche is now open for applications.
The business was Founded in 2022 by Paul White and Conor Walsh, and has thousands of customers in the region. The business has a strong social element to it, and it’s window cleaning services are provided by Armed Forces Veterans.
Founder Paul White explained “Both me and Conor are really committed to leaving the world in a better place than we found it, and that’s what drives a lot of what we do. We wanted to reach right into the heart of the communities we serve and we thought that our Local Community Fund was the best way to do this”.
Conor added “I’m really looking forward to seeing the applications. It might be a local football team, or a school that needs some books. We’ve tried to keep it as broad as possible, but the real aim for us is to make a difference”.
“This is just the start for us. We’re absolutely committed to giving back” he added.
Local organisations can apply at www.patchapp.uk, and a shortlist of organisations will be drawn up, which will then go to a public vote.