Young dancers from Miss Stacey's School of Dance shine in "Swan Lake"

Local Talents Grace the Stage in English Youth Ballet's Production

We are incredibly proud to share that four of our talented students from Miss Stacey's School of Dance, where we teach various styles to children starting from the age of three, have been selected to perform in the English Youth Ballet's production of "Swan Lake" at the Victoria Theatre.

These students attend their weekly ballet lessons with remarkable dedication and hard work. We can't wait to see them shine on stage. Here are some thoughts from the students themselves:

Avah Grace Archibald, Age 11:

Captivating the Stage: Helena Rose Marson, Madeleine Speight, Avah Grace Archibald, and Imogen Gra

“This has been an amazing experience; I’m sad for it to finish. I feel I have learnt so much in even such a short space of time. I’ve met & made friends with some lovely girls. It has shown me what it’s like to be part of a professional ballet performance and I now hope I can become a principal dancer & fulfil my dreams to become a professional ballerina someday.”

Helena Rose Marson, Age 12:

“I have and will enjoy every part of this experience from the moment I walked into the audition until I step foot on stage. Thanks to my dance teacher I’ve been given this fantastic opportunity that I will never forget. This has improved my technique and I have gained new skills and, of course, some amazing friends along the way.”

Imogen Grace Clarke, Age 12:

“Wow, what a week! I’ve made so many new friends from all over the UK. To be part of a professional ballet is an amazing experience as I have learnt so much. I can’t wait to be on stage for 'Swan Lake' and look forward to pursuing my biggest dream.”

Madeleine Speight, Age 10:

“This week has been the best week ever! I don’t want it to end. It’s been inspiring and I want to carry on and aim to be a main part in a professional ballet one day! I have enjoyed learning new things and wish I could come here all the time instead of school!”