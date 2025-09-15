Young people from Hebden Royd assist at the Summer Camp of our Italian friendship town Paratico

Beautiful Paratico

For the first time since 2019 Hebden Royd’s friendship town Paratico organised a two-week summer camp for local children from 7 to 14 years of age to learn English while enjoying themselves! Once again young people from the Hebden area Cerys, Erin & Wilf, plus members of the HBTS, assisted at the event.

In the mornings in conjunction with our Italian friends from Penso dunque Viaggio we taught English. In the afternoons we led a drama workshop preparing to act a play at the end of each week. After that we played English games where some knowledge of the language was needed.

New friendships were forged and the links between our towns strengthened. There is no doubt that we will be back again next year!