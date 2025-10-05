The ceremony, held at Halifax Minster, celebrated graduates marking the completion of their higher education journeys.

Students and apprentices received qualifications from the School of Creative Arts, School of Business, Leadership and Management, School of Health and Science, School of Education and Lifelong Learning, as well as higher and degree apprenticeships.

Friends and family joined in the celebration of the students’ hard work, dedication and achievement.

There was special recognition for some graduates who have shown exceptional performance during their time at the college.

They included Inspirational Higher Apprentice Muhammad Ali; Inspirational Student Hayley Innes; Outstanding Higher Apprentice Julia Hallowell and Outstanding Student Cohan Mortimer.

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “Graduation is a special moment in the academic calendar.

“It’s a chance to celebrate the hard work, determination and success of our students in the magnificent setting of Halifax Minster.

“Our university centre enables students to study locally while saving money, which is a real benefit for our community at a time when many are concerned about rising costs and future employment.

“This institution gives students from every background the opportunity to thrive, and I was delighted at the ceremony to see how we can empower them to go further.”

1 . 10 photos of proud and excited Calderdale College students celebrating their graduation Calderdale College graduation 2025 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . 10 photos of proud and excited Calderdale College students celebrating their graduation Calderdale College graduation 2025 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . 10 photos of proud and excited Calderdale College students celebrating their graduation Calderdale College graduation 2025 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales