100 Halifax pupils left crushed after ski-trip cancelled at the last minute because of booking error

A group of 100 pupils from The Crossley Heath School were supposed to set off for Italy on Saturday (April 1) for a ski-trip – the last for some before they head to different sixth forms.

But their holiday and several more booked by other schools were cancelled by organisers Halsbury Travel at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One angry parent said the children had been "really looking forward to the trip, especially after so much was cancelled during the pandemic”.

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax

For her son, it was the the last chance for his friendship group to go away together before they go on to different sixth forms.

“To be told with 24 hours' notice that a trip that has been in the planning for 18 months was cancelled was absolutely devastating,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't blame the school at all - it was booked in good faith with a company that apparently has decades of experience.

"But the company failed to confirm the bookings for coaches for the trip and has blamed an 'admin error'.

"There were apparently attempts to charter a plane to take the children from Crossley Heath and the other affected schools but we were then told this was impossible as Italian air traffic controllers are on strike.

"It might sound like a first world problem but this was something many of us have saved hard for so our kids get the chance to experience something they will remember forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But all that was wiped out with an admin error.

"We've been told we will get a refund and that compensation will be offered but nothing will make up for the devastation that this company has caused.

"Basically they had one job - to book the coaches - and they blew it.”

On its Facebook page, Halsbury Travel has posted: “Due to an administrative error, some coach bookings had not been confirmed by us and we were forced to cancel a small number of school trips at short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our team worked tirelessly to try to find alternative means of transport, but this proved unsuccessful.

"We have been providing school trips for more than 40 years and this is the first time we have had to cancel under such circumstances.

"We are very sorry to have disappointed those who have been affected and we are doing everything possible to resolve this with the schools.

"All customers will receive a 100 per cent refund and additional compensation. The money will be paid in full into the bank accounts of affected schools prior to the Easter weekend holiday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to parents, seen by the Courier, CEO of Halsbury Travel Group Robin Parry said: “When doing our final confirmation checks, we discovered that the coach we had booked for your trip had not been confirmed by the supplier.