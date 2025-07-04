*Pick up a copy of this week’s Halifax Courier for our school leavers special*
We will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools.
1 / 7
*Pick up a copy of this week’s Halifax Courier for our school leavers special*
We will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.