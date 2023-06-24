News you can trust since 1853
23 pictures of school leavers in Calderdale from 2006 - can you spot anyone you know?

Year six pupils from schools across Calderdale will soon be waving goodbye and getting ready to start a new chapter at secondary school.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

We have taken a look through our archives and here are 23 pictures of primary school leavers at Calderdale schools from 2005.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Class 6T.

1. School leavers

St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Class 6T. Photo: Jim Fitton

St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Class 6M.

2. School leavers

St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Class 6M. Photo: Jim Fitton

St Augustine's School.

3. School leavers

St Augustine's School. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Northowram Junior and Infant School. Class 13.

4. School Leavers

Northowram Junior and Infant School. Class 13. Photo: Jim Fitton

