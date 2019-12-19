Christmas shows in Calderdale schools

27 festive pictures of nativities from primary schools across Calderdale

Christmas bells are ringing and Calderdale schools have been getting into the festive spirit by performing their magical nativities and shows.

Can you spot your little one in our nativity picture gallery? For more of our picture galleries, click here to see the top schools in this year's key stage two league tables and here for what £100,000 can buy in these Calderdale postcodes.

Abbey Park Primary Academy, Halifax.

1. Christmas at schools

Barkisland CofE (VA) Primary School

2. Christmas at schools

Barkisland CofE (VA) Primary School, year six

3. Christmas at schools

Barkisland CofE (VA) Primary School, year three

4. Christmas at schools

