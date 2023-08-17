News you can trust since 1853
A Level results day: 15 pictures of Halifax students picking up their results

Students across Calderdale have received their A Level results today (Thursday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST

Here are 15 pictures of pupils getting their results at North Halifax Grammar School, Rishworth School and Bradford Grammar School.

Share your A Level pictures with us at [email protected]

A Level results day 2023 - Live updates and reaction as students across Calderdale collect their grades

North Halifax Grammar School students with their results.

1. Results Day

North Halifax Grammar School students with their results. Photo: Submit

North Halifax Grammar School students with their results.

2. Results Day

North Halifax Grammar School students with their results. Photo: Submit

