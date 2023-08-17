A Level results day: 15 pictures of Halifax students picking up their results
Students across Calderdale have received their A Level results today (Thursday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST
Here are 15 pictures of pupils getting their results at North Halifax Grammar School, Rishworth School and Bradford Grammar School.
Share your A Level pictures with us at [email protected]
