A-Level results day 2022: Live updates and reaction as students across Calderdale collect their grades
Students up and down Calderdale will be eagerly awaiting the news of their A Level results today (Thursday).
Do you have any A Level news to share?
Last updated: Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 12:25
“Congratulations to A-level students"
On A-level results day 2022, Coun Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the Calderdale students receiving their A-Level results today and wish them all the very best for the future, whatever their plans.
“Students receiving their results today have shown incredible resilience as they have dealt with the disruption to their studies caused by COVID. I’ve been so impressed by the hard work and commitment that young people have shown, and they should all be very proud of their achievements.
“I’d also like to thank schools for supporting students throughout this challenging period and for their ongoing efforts and encouragement to ensure that young people achieve their potential.
“There’s lots of support available for anyone who didn’t get the results they expected, or for those unsure about their next steps. Whatever the situation, it’s important to remember that you’re never alone and there’s lots of advice available through schools, C&K Careers and Open Minds to help you in your next steps and chosen future path.”
For more information about the support available, visit https://ckcareersonline.org.uk/ or www.openmindscalderdale.org.uk/exam-help-calderdale/
A-Level Results Day: Record numbers of 18-year-olds take up their place at university
Nearly 180,000 18-year-old students in England have had their place at their first choice of university confirmed. This is the largest number ever on record for an examination year, a 20% increase on 2019, when exams were last sat.
Students from The Crossley Heath School receive their results
Calderdale students at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre celebrate results
The Class of 2022 at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre are celebrating a record-breaking number of A* and A grade results in formal exams, empowering them to progress to top UK universities.
Students who earned impressive grades include:
- Amelia Deakin, 18, from Todmorden, a former pupil at The North Halifax Grammar School, achieved 2 A*grades in Art and Design: Graphic Communication and English Language and 1 A grade in Psychology. Amelia will read Psychology at the University of Birmingham.
- Joshua Fireman, 18, from Heptonstall, a former pupil at Calder High School, achieved 1 A* grade in Geography and 2 A grades in English Literature and Physical Education. Joshua will read Geography at Newcastle University.
- Isabella Whittaker, 18, from Hebden Bridge, a former pupil at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, achieved 1 A* grade in English Literature and 2 A grades in Classical Civilisation and English Language. Isabella will read Liberal Arts at the University of Bristol.
Dr Nick Smith, courses director and founder of The Oxford Open Learning Trust, said:
“This year’s A-level students deserve tremendous credit for persevering and achieving so much. It’s brilliant to see that many have secured the results they wanted, and they should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.
“There will inevitably be students who don’t quite receive the grades that they had hoped for and for these individuals they will naturally feel disappointed. But they shouldn’t worry, as there are a number of options available to those who didn’t get the A-levels they were expecting or needing.
“To start with, check out the UCAS clearing system as many institutions will still have places available. The website will show whether your desired course is available somewhere else, and it’s also worth giving them a call.
“If you feel like the grade you’ve been given is lower than you expected, you can appeal by contacting your school, who will then inform the examining board. The board will examine the evidence provided by the school and decide whether any changes need to be made.
“You also have the option of exploring other learning avenues, such as work experience or apprenticeships. Taking a gap year is also a possibility, allowing you to travel or volunteer before going into further education.
“Alternatively, you could take a break from traditional education but carry on learning by resitting your A-levels or studying for new ones while working. Opting for distance learning is the most flexible approach you can take as everything you need is available online, meaning that you can learn wherever and whenever is convenient for you.”
Are you unhappy with at least one of your A-Level grades which has caused you to miss out on a place at your preferred university? Here is the process you need to follow if you wish to appeal or challenge your A-Level results in Leeds.
Make sure to first speak to your teacher, an exam centre or officer, or the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline - who can be contacted via telephone at 0800 100 900 - before making a decision. This must be done by Saturday, 20 August 2022.
Also get in contact with the university and ask whether they can hold your place - it is advised to get this confirmation in writing. The deadlines for stage one - which is for students who were not accepted by their firm choice university due to their A Level grades - and stage two (an appeal to the exam board) varies depending on the exam board.
When A level results come out next week, on August 18, around three quarters of students who want to go to university are likely to get into their first choice. But not everyone will get their grades –it doesn’t mean you won’t get a degree if you still want to.
It's A Level results day and students from across Calderdale will be collecting their results.
