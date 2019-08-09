A level results day: Advice on how to go through Clearing

On Thursday, August 15 students from across Calderdale will find out their A level results and if they have the grades they need to move on and do what they wish to do next.

But what happens if you don't get the grades?

Generic picture of students collecting their results. Picture: Andrew Bellis

Last year, thousands of places were available through Clearing with over 64,300 applicants obtaining places.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) defines Clearing as a service that matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled.

It’s available to anyone who has made a UCAS Undergraduate application.

Those who missed out on a place at university can search for vacancies on the UCAS website or through universities themselves.

Once you've found a course you are interested in, call the university to see if it's the right course for you and if they have any places.

Then all that's left to do is update your UCAS form and follow the instructions for Clearing.

It is open until mid-September.

Clearing can be a stressful experience for students but to make it a little easier follow these tips:

Stay calm - Try not to rush into any hasty decisions

Research - Make a list of available courses in order of preference and take time to discuss your options

Be organised - Get in touch with the university to discuss a potential course and make sure to have your UCAS number, results and personal statement to hand

Keep your time free - In case there are interviews make sure to keep you calendar free

The Clearing hotline is 0808 178 7373 and for more information visit www.ucas.com