Two years of hard work has paid off for hundreds of teenagers across the district, who are now ready to take the next exciting step in their lives.

Headteachers have been praising their students for their efforts.

Headteacher at The Crossley Heath School in Halifax, Dean Jones, said: “The very purpose of our school is to help students achieve as highly as possible and to be as happy as possible – today it is wonderful to see this being achieved.

"We thank each and every one of our students, their families and our staff for their role in making our students as happy and successful as possible.”

Headteacher at North Halifax Grammar School (NHGS) Desmond Deehan said: “NHGS students are celebrating summer success with an uplift in A-Level results across the board, testament to all their hard work and determination over the year and the support provided by the school, families and the wider community.

"Approximately half the Y13 students achieved all A* to B grades in academic A-levels, with 27 students achieving all A* and A grades.

"A special well done to Ruby Hargreaves who received a commendation as a top performer in English Literature from OCR.

"These students are courageous, kind, and independently-minded individuals now determined to go out into the world and make it a better place

"They are heading for a wide range of destinations with universities spanning from North to South and East to West – from Edinburgh to Exeter and Cardiff to East Anglia, including Oxford, Cambridge and other Russell Group universities – and courses including Marine Biology, Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Aerospace Engineering, Politics and Architecture, and nursing and business apprenticeships to name but a few.

"Congratulations to all students receiving results this morning – and we wish you every success as you move on to the next phase of life’s journey.

Michael Fitzsimons, Trinity Sixth Form Academy principal, said: ““We are absolutely delighted!

"Our students have performed incredibly well, breaking all records at the college to date.

"We have had dentistry, medicine and Oxbridge successes, lots of confirmed university places and a smaller but significant number of students taking up apprenticeships and employment.

"It is wonderful to see their happy faces. Most importantly though, they will now leave Trinity Sixth Form Academy truly life ready and will be able to move into the next phase of their lives with a sense of vigour and excitement.

“They are wonderful people, and we are lucky to be in the privileged position to support them in such an important point in their lives.

"Trinity Sixth Form Academy is made up of a large group of likeminded people who are passionate about providing the very best education to our students.

"I know the students will join me in thanking their teachers, their parents and all other stakeholders who have supported them and the college as a whole.

"Today’s results are a culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work from a very high performing team of people.

“We couldn’t be prouder of all our students, and it has been a real pleasure watching them open their results with their teachers, friends and families.”

Head of Rishworth School, Jessica Sheldrick, said: "In my first year as head, I’ve had the privilege of seeing many of our sixth form students grow—some from their earliest days in nursery.

"Their achievements this year reflect not only academic excellence but also the character and commitment that define our school.

"I’m incredibly proud of each and every student. As they move on to new adventures, they take with them the values and confidence that will serve them well in whatever path they choose".

Students at The North Halifax Grammar School celebrating their A Level results. Pictured (left to right) Harriet Norman, Isabel Walton, Emma Bentley, Alice Brocklesby, Deedee Langstaff, James Eades, Harry Taylor, Azaan Ahmed, Niall Bolton and Jerry Li, who all obtained A/A* in their A Levels. Photo: James Hardisty

Students at The North Halifax Grammar School celebrating their A Level results. Pictured (left to right) Oscar Lister (Keele University) and Niall Bolton (Oxford University) where both are going to be studying medicine. Photo: James Hardisty

Students at The North Halifax Grammar School celebrating their A Level results. Pictured Ibrahim Arif, Carlos Tarrobal, Wasif Tariq and Imtiaz Bashir, celebrating their A level results. Photo: James Hardisty

Students at The North Halifax Grammar School celebrating their A Level results. Pictured (left to right) Emma Bentley, Laura Baldwin, Lucy Payne, celebrating their A Level Results. Photo: James Hardisty