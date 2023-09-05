News you can trust since 1853
All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in June, July and August – as the school year begins

We have gathered a list of all Calderdale schools that were rated by Ofsted over the last three months.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is a list of Calderdale schools that have been recently visited and rated by inspectors.

Scout Road Academy, Mytholmroyd was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on August 22.

1. Scout Road Academy

Scout Road Academy, Mytholmroyd was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on August 22. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

The Halifax Academy, Halifax, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on August 2.

2. The Halifax Academy

The Halifax Academy, Halifax, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on August 2. Photo: National World

Trinity Academy St Peter's, Sowerby Bridge was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on August 2.

3. Trinity Academy St Peter's

Trinity Academy St Peter's, Sowerby Bridge was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on August 2. Photo: Google Street View

Shibden Head Primary Academy, Queensbury, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on July 27.

4. Shibden Head Primary Academy

Shibden Head Primary Academy, Queensbury, was rated as 'good' in an Ofsted report published on July 27. Photo: Google Street View

