Child are eligible for a place at secondary school from September 2025 if they were born between September 13, 2013 and August 31, 2014.

For more details and to make an application, visit Calderdale Council’s website at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/schools-and-learning/schools/admissions

Some high schools have held their open evenings but here we have listed those that are taking place over the coming weeks.

These are when open evenings are taking place

Park Lane Academy's open evening takes place on Wednesday, September 25 from 6.15pm until 8pm

Rastrick High School's open evening is on Thursday, September 26 from 5.30pm until 8pm