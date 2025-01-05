Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some Calderdale pupils will not be returning to school tomorrow because of the weather.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calder Learning Trust – which runs Calder High School and Calder Primary School – has announced it will not open tomorrow.

Anthony Guise, headteacher and director of Calder Learning Trust, has posted: “We are sorry but with further snow forecast, road closures and no school buses, we have had to make the decision to close the school on Monday, January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our premises team will be working hard to ensure that the site is clear and safe for us all to return to both Calder High and Calder Primary on Tuesday.

Some children will not be in school tomorrow

“I’m sorry for the disruption that this decision will cause but I hope that by making the decision now, you will be able to make alternative arrangements.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with council officers and will update the school website and social media if the situation changes.”

All Saints’ Primary School in Halifax is also closed, posting on its website: “Due to adverse weather conditions, school will be closed on Monday, January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please assume school will reopen on Tuesday. Take care, keep warm and stay safe.”

Calderdale Council says its school transport services, including its fleet vehicles and taxis, will be suspended tomorrow.

The council has also urged all residents not to travel where possible today and tomorrow.

"Travelling in extreme conditions can cause delays for those who need access to emergency services and could cause danger for you and others,” it has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please continue to plan ahead for the next couple of days and consider alternative arrangements where possible.”

Here is a list of the Calderdale schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far.

We will update this list as more updates are confirmed.

Calder High School – closed

Calder Primary School – closed

All Saints’ Primary School in Halifax – closed

Calderdale College – closed

Bradshaw Primary School – closed

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School – closed