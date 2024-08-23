Art duo secure top grades in the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two students from a Bradford school discovered they were among the top performers in the country for their GCSE art exam today (Thursday).

Mya Powar and Abigail Harvey, students at Bradford Grammar School (BGS), both received grade 8s and 9s across the board this morning (Thursday). Mya secured five 9s, four 8s and one 7 and Abigail, nine 9s, and two 8s.

The duo, both 16, were congratulated by the exam board for achieving two of the best scores in the country for their Art and Design GCSE.

Upon opening her results, Mya, of Saltaire, said: “I’m extremely happy with my grades and so glad to have had support from the teachers at Bradford Grammar. I’ve loved arts and crafts ever since I was young and being here has grown my passion.”

Art Duo with the top grades in the country, Abigail Harvey (left) and Mya Powar (right)

“All of the teachers really push you to reach your potential which is what I love about school. Every teacher, including Mrs Horsfield my art teacher, believed in me and encouraged me.”

Thrilled mum, Hardip, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of Mya. She’s worked really hard for her grades and is such a dedicated person.”

Abigail, of Wilsden, added: “I’m very happy with my GCSE results. Mya and I have been best friends since the Junior School and it feels great that we did so well together after working so hard.”

Her mum, Christine, added: “We couldn’t believe Abigail got full marks in her GCSE Art and it was lovely to see a note from the exam board congratulating her for being top in the country. We knew early on that Abigail was creative and it’s great to see her express her talents.”

For her exam, Abigail chose to follow the theme of ‘Space’ and created a large-scale oil painting consisting of reflections on Perspex with an abstract background.

Mya chose the theme ‘Inside Outside’, and described her piece as more three-dimensional, constructing a ceramic Victorian corset. For Mya’s other piece, she wanted to express the theme of ‘shopping’, and produced an antique box filled with fine-line drawings of antique teddy bears.

Both pupils thanked Bradford Grammar School for their tireless support and encouragement over the years and were grateful for their Art trip to Amsterdam last year which helped them progress their artistic capabilities.

Simon Hinchcliffe, Headmaster at Bradford Grammar School, said: “Both Mya and Abigail have excelled in all of their exams, and to achieve top marks in Art is outstanding. It’s a testament to their natural talent for the subject along with determination and hard work. We’re very proud of what they’ve achieved.”