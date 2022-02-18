Ask The Question CIC thanks Hebden Bridge Rotary Club for their support

Ask The Question provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

They have worked with over 120 students since they were formally founded in 2017, over half of which have had experience of local authority care.

Sessions at Ask The Question focus on well-being, social and emotional learning, and the building of resilience, and aim to improve educational outcomes by providing a nurturing environment that is safe, secure, flexible, caring and a place where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.

Research shows that children perform significantly better when they’re tutored one-to-one for their education, compared to students who are tutored in a traditional classroom setting.

Sessions look to enable students to gain qualifications and increase their employability for the future, enabling more positive future outcomes for their lives ahead.

Students who attend through Ask The Question have consistently reached their potential, with every student passing their maths and english GCSE, and three students this year going on to attend a Russell Group University. They recently celebrated all of their 11+ students passing the 11+ examination.

Ask The Question CIC have been awarded £650 to buy two laptops and three headsets to enable them to carry out online lessons with students who are unable to attend sessions in-person due to Covid-19 guidelines or financial reasons, as well as provide students with access to a laptop for their studies and university applications.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question, said: “The digital divide is ever growing, particularly in towns such as Hebden Bridge. Some of our students are sent homework assignments and research to carry out online, but the majority of our students only have an old phone, let alone a laptop or tablet.

"This will enable the students who need it to access a laptop in our office as required. Furthermore, the headsets will enable our online lessons for students who are isolating or unable to physically get to our office to have a better quality lesson, blocking out the excess noise from our office.”

Bede Mullen for the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge said: “We are really pleased to be able to support such a worthwhile local charity. Ask The Question does a fantastic job supporting children who are in challenging circumstances that have an impact on their education.