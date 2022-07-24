Ask The Question CIC thanks Localgiving and Postcode Neighbourhood Trust for generous grant

Ask The Question CIC has been awarded £500 of vital funding, which will go towards funding mock invigilated exams for children from disadvantaged and adverse backgrounds in Calderdale.

Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma. They have worked with over 120 students since they were formally founded in 2017, over half of which have had experience of local authority care.

Students who attend sessions through Ask The Question have consistently reached their potential, with every student passing their maths and english GCSE, and three students this year going on to attend a Russell Group University. They recently celebrated all of their 11+ students passing the 11+ exam.

Picture: Neil Spencer Photography.

The grant was awarded through a “Magic Little Grant” scheme, through the partnership between Localgiving and Postcode Neighbourhood Trust.

Localgiving is the UK’s leading membership and support network for local charities and community groups, and The Postcode Neighbourhood Trust is a grant-giving charity, funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding boost will enable children from disadvantaged backgrounds, in particular those living in poverty and who have experienced abuse, trauma and neglect, to access private mocks and exam practice sessions. Mock exams for GCSEs, A Levels and 11+ exams are extremely important - they provide students with a practice run of what happens in an exam. However, often these sessions are only available to private, paying students.

This funding will enable 10 students, from adverse backgrounds, who receive sessions through Ask The Question’s funding, to sit a mock exam which is fully invigilated by staff members of Ask The Question in a private, rented room.