Ask The Question CIC thanks Spire Foundation for sponsorship donation to support young people with tuition

Ask The Question C.I.C. provides children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to holistic support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.

They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist on site, and they provide students with an environment which is safe, secure, flexible, caring and where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.

The Spire Foundation is delighted to be able to support the tuition of two young students from care backgrounds who have experienced adversity during the 2022/23 academic year through Ask The Question. They said: “The aims and works of this community interest company fully align with those of the Foundation and we have closely followed them for some time having supported one of their students last year too. This support builds on the Foundation’s path to offer support for care experienced individuals through access to all aspects of education.”

Ask the Question CIC. Picture: Neil Spencer Photography