Ask The Question CIC thanks Spire Foundation for sponsorship donation to support young people with tuition
Ask The Question CIC in Hebden Bridge has thanked the Spire Foundation for their generous donation of a year's worth of tuition and mentorship for two of their disadvantaged students from care backgrounds as part of their ‘business sponsorship’ scheme.
Ask The Question C.I.C. provides children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to holistic support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.
They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist on site, and they provide students with an environment which is safe, secure, flexible, caring and where positive relationships are seen as fundamental.
The Spire Foundation is delighted to be able to support the tuition of two young students from care backgrounds who have experienced adversity during the 2022/23 academic year through Ask The Question. They said: “The aims and works of this community interest company fully align with those of the Foundation and we have closely followed them for some time having supported one of their students last year too. This support builds on the Foundation’s path to offer support for care experienced individuals through access to all aspects of education.”
Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Spire Foundation will be sponsoring two of our student’s tuition for this academic year again, having successfully worked with them last year. It will make a huge difference in the life and opportunities of these particular young people, and we are humbled that an organisation such as Spire Foundation sees the value in what we provide here at Ask The Question.”