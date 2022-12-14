Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

It has worked with more than 120 students since it was formally founded in 2017, over half of which have had experience of local authority care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students who attend sessions through Ask The Question have consistently reached their potential, with every student passing their maths and English GCSE, and three students this year are going on to attend a Russell Group University.

Ask The Question provides 1-2-1 support and mentoring for students

The group recently celebrated all of its 11-plus students passing the 11-plus exam.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “We are delighted that a company as big as Tesco recognises the work that we do in the community in Calderdale, enabling young people from disadvantaged and adverse backgrounds to access educational support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The spring term in particular is a very busy time, with students needing extra support ahead of mocks and exams in the summer, and this grant will go a long way in helping students to achieve their potential.”

Claire de Silva, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes like Ask The Question CIC and especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hebden Bridge based group has received funding for the Spring term

Tesco Community Grants is run in partnership with community focused charity Groundwork, which has awarded grants to thousands of local community projects every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco’s Community Grants scheme – previously Tesco Bags of Help - has already provided more than £90million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Tesco Community Grants continue to give local projects the boost they need to help their communities thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad