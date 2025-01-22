Avant Homes announces new sponsorship deal with Halifax's Crossley Heath School rugby team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Avant Homes has become the sponsor for the Crossley Heath School’s year 8 boys’ rugby teams.

The housebuilder will be the front-of-shirt kit sponsor for the school’s team, with the players aged between 12 and 13.

Located on Skircoat Moor Road in Halifax, the Crossley Heath School is near to Avant Homes’ proposed Coppice Quarter development in Elland.

Commenting on the deal, Neil Hale, PE teacher at the Crossley Heath School, said: “Financial assistance for school sport from the private sector is always most welcome as it not only supports those already participating in activity, but encourages others to become involved.

“Without the contribution of individuals and companies who see value in encouraging young people to stay healthy and active, it would not be possible to offer the range of opportunities we do.

“Our rugby programme requires external support to enable us to ensure all students who wish to play have fantastic opportunities and we are very grateful to Avant Homes for their wonderful generosity.”

Subject to planning, Avant Homes will deliver the £70m Coppice Quarter multi-tenure development on a 27-acre site off Exley Lane in Elland.

The proposed development comprises 314 practically designed, energy efficient new homes across a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom house types.

Avant Homes Group property and multi tenure director, Timothy Pegg, commented: “We understand the importance of young people having access to sports in the local community and are committed to supporting this where we can.

“It’s a privilege to be able to support The Crossley Heath School by sponsoring the year 8 boys’ rugby teams and wish them good luck for their games throughout the school year.”

For more information, visit www.avanthomes.co.uk.