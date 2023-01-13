Barkisland C of E Primary School expands Little Lambs Nursery provision to support the community

The expansion now means they are able to accommodate up to 24 children in each session, almost doubling the previous capacity.

For a number of years there has been work happening behind the scenes to look at the prospect of increasing their nursery capacity and other providers having limited spaces to accommodate local nursery aged children meant that they looked once again at increasing the provision. Some adjustments have been made to areas of the school to accommodate the additional children and so far there has been some really positive feedback.

One parent said: “When my daughter’s nursery closed down with short notice, I needed to look for a place to accommodate her as soon as possible. The staff at Barkisland were so accommodating and showed me around and made me feel so confident that it would be a straightforward transition for her.”

Barkisland C of E Primary School has expanded their Little Lambs Nursery provision

Headteacher Mrs. Becky Schofield said: “We are keen to support our local families and community to meet this immediate demand. The Early Years Unit will operate within the entire Horton Block of school which will be dedicated solely for the use of our Nursery and Reception children. Each age range will have their own classroom space and shared areas, both inside and outside. There will be carefully planned activities and sessions for all children throughout each day, with many opportunities also for the children to socialise and develop as a whole unit within their play provision.”

Mrs. Emily Watkins, EYFS Manager added: “We are delighted that we can continue to develop our Early Years Provision at Barkisland CE VA Primary School to ensure that the youngest of minds are afforded the very best start to their educational journey here. Strong educational foundations at any early age provide a positive impact on children’s progress and development. The next few weeks will be spent getting to know the new children and families and building on the quality EYFS provision already in place here.”

The expansion also creates additional revenue for the school in a time of increasing costs which will help to keep the school financially stable moving forward.

