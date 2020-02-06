Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables and Calderdale has come out above the national average.

These are the top ten schools for Progress 8 in the borough. Progress 8 is a a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). To find out more about this year's school league tables in Calderdale click here.

1. Trinity Academy Halifax Progress 8 score: Well above average 0.61

2. Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge Progress 8 score: Well above average 0.6

3. Halifax Academy Progress 8 score: Above average 0.49

4. The Crossley Heath School Progress 8 score: Above average 0.44

