Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Here’s how schools in Calderdale performed in Progress 8 according to the latest government data.

The data, which details the overall performance for all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2024, uses Progress 8 scores to rank the schools.

Progress 8 scores show how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 – year 6 – and the end of key stage 4 – year 11 – compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A score above zero means that pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has a score of 0.49. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

1. The Crossley Heath School

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has a score of 0.49. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Google Street View

Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

2. Trinity Academy Grammar

Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.21. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

3. Ryburn Valley High School

Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.21. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Charles Round

The Brooksbank School, Elland has a score of 0.18. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

4. The Brooksbank School

The Brooksbank School, Elland has a score of 0.18. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

