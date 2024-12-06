Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

The data, which details the overall performance for all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2024, uses Progress 8 scores to rank the schools.
Progress 8 scores show how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 – year 6 – and the end of key stage 4 – year 11 – compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.
A score above zero means that pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.
1. The Crossley Heath School
The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has a score of 0.49. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Google Street View
2. Trinity Academy Grammar
Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Ryburn Valley High School
Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.21. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Charles Round
4. The Brooksbank School
The Brooksbank School, Elland has a score of 0.18. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald