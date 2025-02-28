Parents across Calderdale are being urged to watch out for signs their children are attempting a deadly online trend.

A letter has been sent out from the borough’s public health team via schools to warn parents about the “Blackout Challenge” or “Choking

Game”.

The lethal trend, also sometimes referred to as the “Pass-out Challenge” encourages people to hold their breath until they experience a “high” or pass out due to a lack of oxygen.

The craze has been popular on TikTok

Calderdale’s public health team say in the letter it has been around since at least 2008 but has had widespread attention on TikTok since 2021 - and they have been made aware that young people in Calderdale may be engaging in it.

"Like other dangerous online challenges, it is targeted to a young audience,” says their letter.

"Any activity that deprives the brain of oxygen has the potential to have lasting effects on the brain, or to result in death.

"We have been made aware that young people in Calderdale may now be taking part in this extremely dangerous activity.

"Please be aware of the signs that might indicate that a young person is trying the blackout challenge, including bloodshot eyes; marks on the neck; severe headaches; feeling disorientated after spending time alone; ropes, scarves, belts etc found knotted or tied to bedroom door handles.

"Please speak to the young people in your lives, as you feel appropriate, about the risks associated with this challenge, and ensure they know who to speak to if they are concerned about a friend or classmate.

"It is also important that children and young people’s social media usage is monitored.”