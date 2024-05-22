"This achievement is a reflection of the dedication and collaborative effort within our school community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradshaw Primary School in Halifax has been praised for an environment rich with learning opportunities and its broad and ambitious curriculum in its latest Ofsted report.

The school was rated good by inspectors, who found that the aspiration for all pupils to become avid and fluent readers before they leave Bradshaw is being realised.

The school is described as friendly and welcoming, where relationships between pupils and staff are warm and respectful, and where pupils feel safe and behave well.

Pupils enjoy a variety of school clubs and activities, the report says, including circus skills, embroidery, orchestra, art, ballet and sports.

The report says pupils are becoming increasingly competent mathematicians due to a new, structured approach to the curriculum, and that the teaching of writing has also been strengthened.

Reading is the school’s top priority, the report says, and pupils speak with genuine enthusiasm about ‘being immersed in stories’ and letting their ‘imagination run away’ with them’.

Early years and SEND provision is also praised in the report, as is the governance of the school and how pupils' wider development is enriched.

This includes learning about life in modern Britain, including the importance of equality and individual liberty as well as different faiths and values.

Pupils enjoy enrichment activities, including residential trips, musical performances and sporting competitions, says the report, and the school's extensive learning and play opportunities outdoors form an essential part of their provision and curriculum and support the development of pupils’ physical and mental health.

However, inspectors found that the school’s analysis of the progress pupils make is not as well developed in some curriculum subjects as it is in others, and says that leaders cannot be sure that all pupils are being supported to do their best in all subjects.

Headteacher Julia Baker said: "We are delighted to receive such a positive report, a testament to the tremendous teamwork put in by all staff, the unwavering support of parents and the enthusiasm of our amazing pupils.

"This achievement is a reflection of the dedication and collaborative effort within our school community.