Bradshaw Primary School pupils celebrate singing success at Mrs Sunderland Festival
The choir, known for regular performances across Halifax, won first place in Class 84, the Junior Choir Festive category for which they were awarded the Earnest Woodhead Shield.
The choir also achieved second place in Class 85, the Junior Choir category.
The choir rehearses several times a week with their conductor and headteacher, Mrs Julia Baker.
The choir was not the only representatives from Bradshaw Primary School. A group of KS1 children (KS1ng) performed in the novice category, as did Miss Luczkiewicz’s Year 6 class, winning third place.
The audience at Huddersfield Town Hall were also treated to a performance from a combined choir of almost 90 voices, called "This is Bradshaw".
The Mrs Sunderland Festival is one of the largest festivals in the country, attracting over 4000 performers during its eleven day event in Huddersfield Town Hall with many hundreds more in audiences