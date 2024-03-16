Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The choir, known for regular performances across Halifax, won first place in Class 84, the Junior Choir Festive category for which they were awarded the Earnest Woodhead Shield.

The choir also achieved second place in Class 85, the Junior Choir category.

Bradshaw Primary School pupils celebrate singing success at Mrs Sunderland Festival

The choir rehearses several times a week with their conductor and headteacher, Mrs Julia Baker.

The choir was not the only representatives from Bradshaw Primary School. A group of KS1 children (KS1ng) performed in the novice category, as did Miss Luczkiewicz’s Year 6 class, winning third place.

The audience at Huddersfield Town Hall were also treated to a performance from a combined choir of almost 90 voices, called "This is Bradshaw".