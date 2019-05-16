Brighouse card payments firm secures deal with John Smith’s Stadium

A Brighouse payment technology company has agreed a multi-year deal to supply contactless payment terminals at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Yorkshire Payments has secured the contract with operator Kirklees Stadium Development Limited to supply contactless payment terminals for use at key areas across the site including bars, hospitality suites, fan-zones and entrance turnstiles.

The terminals will also help improve the speed of transactions on match days and be instrumental in processing thousands of pounds in merchandise, food and beverage sales as part of the stadium’s busy events calendar.

James Howard, founder and managing director at Yorkshire Payments, said: “Securing a contract at the home of Huddersfield Town Football Club, a team which is close tour hearts as a business, is fantastic. We look forward to working more closely with the KSDL team moving forward.”