Brighouse head teacher and long serving staff member say goodbye to school

The head teacher of Brighouse High School and a long serving staff member have both retired after a combined 45 years service.

Liz Cresswell retired as head of the school at the end of the Summer term, after being at the school for 17 years, with 12 of those as head teacher.

She will move to a new part time position in the Autumn as Director of The Valley Learning Partnership an educational trust established to promote collaborative working between high schools and primary schools in the local area.

Brighouse High School and The Brooksbank School are founding members of the Partnership and will be joined by further partners during the Autumn Term.

Liz said: “It has been a real privilege to be the Headteacher of Brighouse High.

"I am proud to have led a fantastic team of students and staff and have been grateful for the support of the wider community.

"I am looking forward to starting my role in September and to the opportunity to support governors and senior leaders in partner schools. This is an exciting new challenge.”

Richard Horsfield, who has been Associate Headteacher this year will take up his post as Headteacher in September.

Inclusion Manager, Sue MacRae has retired from the school after 28 years of service. She has had many roles in the school over the years but in recent times has worked with students following alternative programmes in the school’s inclusion unit at the Sixth form college site.

Sue has been called the ‘backbone’ of Brighouse High and knows the families of the community well and has their trust.

The pupils she works with will be especially sorry to see her leave. Staff will miss her too as she is the person who organises celebrations and events and leads the staff well being fund scheme.

Head teacher, Liz said: “Sue has incredible patience and forms strong and supportive relationships with the pupils she works with; she has made a real difference to so many young lives.”

