Brighouse High School students go behind the scenes at construction of new headquarters for West Yorkshire firefighters

Students from Brighouse High School recently took a guided tour of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s transformational new headquarters.

The £26m state-of-the-art headquarters, training centre and fire station is being delivered by construction company Willmott Dixon at the site in Birkenshaw and will take firefighter learning into the 21st century when open later this year.

The group of year nine and ten science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based students had the opportunity to experience a live construction site for the first time and found out about the different types of job roles in the construction industry, with a specific focus on green careers and sustainable methods of construction.

Brighouse High School visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ. Picture: David Lindsay

Sarah Rogers, teacher at Brighouse High School said: “The visit to the fire station was really impressive. Students loved the whole experience of being on a real building site.

"The staff from Willmott Dixon were informative and young person-centred in their approach to educating the students in their passion for green construction.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Programme Lead for the Birkenshaw Fire Service Headquarters Development, Nick Smith said: “It is fantastic that our site at Birkenshaw is having such a positive impact across our communities already.

"We’re delighted to support the Open Doors sessions for local young people to gain greater understanding of their career options and are delighted Brighouse High School Students were able to come to see the site at such an exciting time.”

Chris Yates, Yorkshire director for Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed students from Brighouse High School to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ.

“The team were delighted to share their industry knowledge and from the brilliant questions the students asked about the project and on the different careers in construction, hopefully we’ve inspired the next generation to explore a dynamic and exciting career in the construction industry.

“Our ambition throughout this project has been to support and engage with young people from Yorkshire to help leave a legacy beyond bricks and mortar.