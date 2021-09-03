Brighouse nursery builds its own woodland adventure park after large investment

Smarties Nursey has bolstered their offer by adding new woodland outdoor areas for their children. Smarties Nursery have added a unique “natural woodland forest school” where “imaginations can run wild”.

It includes a woodland area, canopies, tepees, sandpits and even their own 40ft poly tunnel for growing their own vegetables. As well as this, the nursery has also added a covered play area that will promise outdoor learning all year, come rain or shine.

Nursery Manager, Clare Gibson said: “This amazing addition to Smarties Nursery allows us to enhance the experience of every child in our care and further promotes learning through play. We can further develop confidence and self-esteem through learner inspired, hands-on experiences in a true natural setting.”

Steve Evans, Nursery Director said: “This investment into our nursery’s facilities ensures Smarties Nursery has some of the best facilities in any nursery across the region.

"Our dedicated forest school will supplement the children’s day-to-day learning and will teach children valuable life skills, such as gardening, team building, problem-solving, nutrition and environmental awareness.

"They have access to a space where their imaginations can be free, which all contributes and helps to promote mental health resilience. Our new facilities have already led to an increase in applications from new parents.”