Highbury School in Brighouse has been praised as "inspirational" by Ofsted after being given an outstanding rating in their latest report.

Highbury School is a special school which caters for children with a wide range of special educational needs and/or disabilities. This includes pupils with autistic spectrum disorders, profound and multiple learning difficulties, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

Inspectors say the experience for pupils is one of joy and happiness and that there is an overwhelming atmosphere of care and respect throughout the school.

The report says pupils talk happily about the friends they make at school and the ‘adventures’ that they go on, and that relationships between staff and pupils are warm and caring.

The school's curriculum is praised for being carefully constructed to best meet the needs of children, while pupils’ social development is at the heart of everything the school does, the report says.

Inspectors say that, across the school's different sites, there is a relentless commitment to ensuring education is precisely matched to pupils’ needs and that leaders work carefully to identify the causes of any behaviour that acts as a barrier to learning.

Pupils are greeted warmly by staff every morning, the report says, while social times are as carefully planned as structured lessons and pupils benefit from activities such as swimming, rock climbing and horse riding.

The school constantly strives to find new ways to meet the diverse range of needs of pupils, says the report, while staff well-being underpins the sense of community and collegiality that pervades the school.

The relationship between staff and school leaders is praised as strong and collaborative.

Head teacher Debbie Sweet said: "The inspection was rigorous from start to finish and I am so proud of how the staff represented the school and responded confidently to every question and challenge.

"This report and the overall outcome were so well deserved by everyone involved in the school.

"The report starts by describing the school as 'inspirational ' and it means such a lot to us all that this was recognised by inspectors.

"The children and families we work with deserve the best and we work innovatively, often under pressure and challenging circumstances, to ensure the provision we make for the children is outstanding.

"We don't do this for inspection results, we do it because it's what our children deserve.

"We consider it a privilege to work in the specialist sector and work closely with all schools across Calderdale to support them to improve their skills and knowledge to support children with special educational needs.

"There is a huge demand on places in schools like ours and the number of children with SEND is growing.

"We are determined to play our part in solving these issues.

"We won't stand still and look forward to the next chapter in the schools continued journey to respond to needs and develop effective provision for every child."