Brooksbank students smash records again as school celebrates hat trick of success
Behind the headline figures are hundreds of individual success stories. For students, today’s results are the springboard to further study, training and careers.
One of those celebrating is Libby S, who achieved top grade 9s in Chemistry, English Language and English Literature. She said: “I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved as a year group. Everyone's worked so hard for this moment. Our teachers have been amazing. Going into the exams, I felt ready because I knew they'd given me everything I needed to succeed.”
Head of School Darren Atkinson said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our brilliant students and the results they’ve achieved. Our staff have poured their hearts into supporting every single student, and I'd like to thank our families and the wider community who have backed us every step of the way. People never gave up on Brooksbank, and we’re a school Calderdale can continue to be proud of."
The school, part of Together Learning Trust, says the continued improvement has been driven by fresh approaches to teaching and exam preparation, including ‘walking, talking mocks’ and targeted support for students.
As the celebrations continue, the mood around Brooksbank is clear – pride, relief, and a sense that the school is firmly back where it belongs.