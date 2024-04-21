Burnley Road Academy: Calderdale school children help plant 2,000 trees to reduce car fumes impact and help flood defences

Youngsters at a Calderdale school have been planting trees to reduce the impact of car fumes and help protect their village from flooding.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Apr 2024, 11:00 BST
Burnley Road Academy, in Mytholmroyd, was donated 2,000 saplings by Daisy Bank Tree Nursery in Cragg Vale to plant in its woodland area and along the edge of the field next to Burnley Road.

Together with volunteers from the nursery, tree-growing organisation Forus Tree, children from every class and their family members planted the saplings.

Headteacher at the school Clare Cope said: “Thank you so much to the Forus Tree organisation and Daisy Bank tree nursery, as well as all the family volunteers who were with us.

Children from Burnley Road Academy in Mytholmroyd help plant trees

"We hope these trees will reduce the impact of car fumes in the long-term and add to the flood defences in the Mytholmroyd area.

"Every class took part and children said they had had really enjoyed it.

"There was mud everywhere but it was worth it so see the children having such a lovely time.”

