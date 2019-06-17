Business visit takes some licking for pupils

A business visit took some licking for schoolchildren from Scout Road Academy.

As part of the fourth annual Mytholmroyd Station Partnership’s Fanfare for Local Business, Royd Ices hosted a group from the school.

Youngsters were guided around the working areas, including machinery whipping and whirring the mixture and involved tasting sessions of the liquid ingredients.

The ‘whippy’ for all at the end of the visit went down a treat.

The visit was followed by an art workshop led by Annie Lawson, aided by Brenda Greenwood, Jane Truscott and Sue Mitchell.

The youngsters recorded their visit with exciting illustrations of ices, new recipes and titles for ices.

Mayor of Hebden Royd Town Council, Coun Dr Carol Stow, met the children from Scout Road Academy and looked at the posters.

The artwork is now unveiled and ready for all to admire.

An Academy spokesman said: “It certainly is a very classy advert for local ice-cream.

“All in all it was a fun and excellent day, our visitors from the stations at Bentham, Accrington, Brighouse, Huddersfield, and Hebden Bridge enjoyed the experience.”