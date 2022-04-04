Calderdale academy recognised for its commitment to helping pupils stay safe online

The primary academy in Boothtown, Halifax has received a National Online Safety Certified School Accreditation for its whole school community approach to protecting children in the online world.

Memory Wray, Computing lead at Trinity Academy Akroydon, said: “We first became an accredited school before the first lockdown in March 2020 and since then, we have seen a sharp increase in pupils regularly accessing online content.

"As curriculum lead for computing, I’m really proud of the commitment our staff, pupils and parents have shown to keeping our children safe online, it supports us to teach children how to responsibly use the fantastic resource that is the internet”

Memory Wray, Computing lead and Y3 pupils from Trinity Academy Akroydon

National Online Safety is a multi-award winning digital training provider with extensive resources in online safety, developed in line with the Department of Education’s statutory requirements.

Its CPD accredited courses and educational resources support UK schools in educating the whole school community in online safety– including all senior leaders, teachers, all school staff and parents – on how to make the internet a safer place for children.

James Southworth, co-founder of National Online Safety, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Trinity Academy Akroydon on becoming a National Online Safety Certified School. By completing our training programme, the academy has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.”

“It can be increasingly difficult for schools and parents to stay ahead of online threats and ensure both children and staff are safeguarded from potentially harmful and inappropriate online material. We arm schools with the knowledge they need to understand online dangers and react in the best way possible to any problems.”