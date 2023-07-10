Calderdale College and Calderdale Council develop next generation talent with T Levels

Calderdale Council has taken on four T Level students studying Health and Business at Calderdale College to fulfil work placements.

T Levels are the newest type of qualification and are designed by the Government, alongside businesses, to ensure students are employment-ready and have a direct route into a career.

They were introduced at Calderdale College in 2021 and are now available across a wide range of subject areas including Digital, Health, Engineering, Childcare and Business.

The college and council are working together

During the T Level, students undertake 315-hour industry placements and have the opportunity to work on live projects for real employers, including Calderdale Council, Impact Gamers and Lloyds Banking Group.

The Business students on industry placement at the council have been hands-on gaining real world experience of professional working environments while introducing new ideas for processes that can be adopted by the council.

They have been undertaking a variety of roles such as data inputting, working in the council reception area and post and printing duties.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources, Councillor Silvia Dacre, said: “Nurturing talent and supporting people to reach their potential is a key part of our Vision 2024 for the borough.

"The T Level programme is mutually beneficial, providing opportunities for young people and increasing our pool of talent and promoting the work of the council.”

To find out more about T Levels at the college, visit https://www.calderdale.ac.uk/information/tlevels/