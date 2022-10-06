Calderdale College appointed strategic lead for developing girls’ football across Calderdale schools

Following a successful application to the Youth Sport Trust and England Football (FA), Calderdale College will now aim to highlight opportunities for young women in sport by increasing equal access to football in schools.

Nationally, 67 per cent of schools are providing equal access to football for boys and girls in the curriculum (up from 63 per cent in 2020/21) and 46 per cent of schools are providing equal access for extra-curricular football activities (up from 40 per cent). While the statistics show growth, there is still further work needed to ensure there are equal opportunities for girls’ sports in schools.

Calderdale College’s Women’s Football Development Officer, Tobias Taylor, will play a crucial role in supporting schools to understand how they can provide more opportunities for girls to engage with football from a young age.

Photo: Calderdale College

Working with a total of 20 schools across the district - including nine primary, eight secondary and three combined schools - Calderdale College will offer support in accessing resources and training for teachers, and deliver girls’ football taster sessions to highlight the benefit playing football has on girls’ development.

In addition, local school tournaments will be managed and delivered by Calderdale College in competing schools from ages U12 to U16, exposing students to a true competition environment.

Tobias Taylor said: “This appointment as the strategic lead is a massive achievement for Calderdale College and the local community, enabling us to further help develop girls’ football at different stages and increase the sporting opportunities for girls in schools.”

Schools receive a free consultation, giving them the opportunity to train to deliver sport. The College also partner with specialist sport education provider 5Sport, who deliver activities in schools, giving them direct access to the latest football skills.

Photo: Calderdale College

Calderdale College has also established a partnership with Huddersfield Town Women and the Huddersfield Town Foundation is offering post-GCSE students the chance to train with the academy alongside their full-time study programme.

“Our new position as strategic lead also adds to our existing work with Huddersfield Town Women and the Huddersfield Town Foundation by allowing us to encourage participation in football at a grass roots level,” Tobias added.