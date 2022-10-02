Calderdale College celebrating cash boost to improve students' green power skills

The college is one of several across West Yorkshire to be picked for the cash from the Department of Education.

The aim, says the Government, is to give businesses access to “the home-grown talent they need for the jobs of tomorrow” and hope less people will need to leave their hometowns to pursue the career they want.

Project Director of the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, Joanne Patrickson, said: “This funding will make a big difference to our colleges and in turn, the businesses and communities in West Yorkshire.

"Part of the funding will be a capital investment into equipment and machinery to allow our colleges to train the workforce in electric vehicle maintenance and retrofitting buildings.”

Ebrahim Dockrat, Director of Commercial Services and Partnerships at Calderdale College, said it will be using the cash to start a ground source hearing workshop.

“This is a valued investment of more than £400,000 from the Department for Education that will substantially support the small and micro businesses in our community with sustainable skills and training,” he said.

“With the funding, we will be launching a ground source heating workshop, allowing us to increase the specialist equipment and training on campus to equip local people with the current and future skills required by employers.

