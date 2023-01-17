Calderdale College engages over 80 Calderdale employers with free apprenticeship training and support

This includes providing fully funded training to more than 60 participants.

Businesses have until September 2023 to sign up for free training courses and support, designed to help SMEs hire new apprentices, improve their existing apprenticeship provision, and increase the number of apprenticeships that they offer.

Through the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, Calderdale College is delivering a range of training courses designed for employers or their employees, including apprentices. These are:

An Introduction to Apprenticeships – one day course for employers looking to introduce apprenticeships into their business.

Introduction to the Digital Account Apprenticeship Service (DAS) – one day course which takes employers through a simple step-by-step journey to understand how to use the Apprenticeship Service.

Mental Health Training – half a day to two day courses available to employers, as well as their employees, including current and prospective apprentices, at various levels.

Mentoring – one and a half to two day courses designed to upskill mentors and managers so that they can better support apprentices. Participants will receive a certificate accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM).

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “We’re extremely proud of what we have achieved so far thanks to the Collaborative Apprenticeship project, both in terms of helping more businesses to introduce apprenticeships and therefore nurture new talent in the area, as well as improve their current offering.

“We’re especially happy with the incredible feedback we have had from participants that have taken part in our courses. For employers who want to introduce apprenticeships into their business, but just don’t know where to start, then our Introduction to Apprenticeships and Introduction to DAS courses are perfect. Our expert team will guide you through the process, from identifying what type of apprentice could fit your business, to recruitment, as well as understanding how to use the DAS system, which all employers of apprentices are required to register with.

“We’re urging other employers in Calderdale and the surrounding areas to get in touch and see how we can support then, before the cut-off point in September.”

For more information visit www.calderdale.ac.uk/collaborative-apprenticeships