Sports sessions have been started in part of Halifax suffering a rise in crime.

Calderdale College, in partnership with Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Police, has launched the Midnight League Project, aimed at getting young people active and tackling anti-social behaviour.

The scheme is in response to crime in the area being at its highest in the past year, the college says police figures show.

If successful, it will be rolled out across the whole of Calderdale.

Youngsters aged between eight and 17 from the Park and Warley wards are being invited to take part in a range of activities and events during term-time.

Running in partnership with Halifax-based Unique Community Hub, the Midnight League Project has seen over 290 young people take part so far since it launched in May across the college’s Inspire Centre and at the hub’s base on Raven Street.

Calderdale College is also working with West Yorkshire Police to deliver educational talks and activities on knife crime within the sessions.

When on duty, officers will refer young people to the Midnight League to encourage young people off the streets.

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “As a leading education provider in the region, we are always looking at how we can inspire young people beyond the academic courses we offer, and improve the lives of those within our local area.

“We’re proud to be working alongside Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Police to deliver this extremely important initiative that will not only support young people to be more active but it will also create safe spaces where they can connect and thrive, contributing to a healthier, more vibrant community.”

The project is being funded by Active Calderdale.

The football sessions take place at Calderdale College’s Inspire Centre on Mondays between 6pm and 7pm.

On Fridays, those aged 15 to 17 are able to attend activities such as boxing and fitness classes at the Unique Community Hub base.

To sign up, fill in the online for HERE or the college says people are welcome to turn up on a Monday evening to sign up.