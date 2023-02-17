Calderdale College gets green light to undergo £7.5 million transformation

The Department for Education has granted the College £5.5 million of capital funding, enabling it to undertake a major project that will give its Halifax campus a brand-new look, boost its durability and reduce heat loss.

The College will contribute an additional £2 million to the works, bringing the total investment to £7.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest part of the project includes a rendered finish of the Percival Whitley Centre, the College’s oldest building on Francis Street which opened over 65 years ago. This improvement will make the building warmer, more resilient and cost less to run.

The £7.5 million transformation will give the College a new modern look

Currently 51 per cent of the district’s carbon emissions comes from its buildings, and this project will contribute to Calderdale Council’s pledge of achieving net zero emissions by 2038. It will also benefit more than 2,000 young people, adults, apprentices and employees that the College welcomes each week.

The investment will also feature the installation of solar panels to Calderdale College’s second building on Francis Street, the Inspire Centre, an instrumental move that will help the organisation make its shift to renewable energy sources as its aims to truly ‘go green.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has been given the green light following planning permission obtained by Calderdale Council, and is due to start in June 2023 with an estimated completion date of August 2024.

Andrew Harrison, Vice Principal – Corporate Services at Calderdale College and project lead, said: “This funding has come at a critical time for the College, as the nation faces increased energy costs.

The £7.5 million transformation will give the College a new modern look

"The project will not only help to reduce rising energy bills, it will also make a positive contribution to Calderdale’s sustainability agenda, whilst also giving us a modern exterior that is in keeping with its original façade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Percival Whitley Centre building was established in 1957 following the renovation of Halifax Technical College, and was named after Percival Whitley, the former Mayor of Halifax, in memory of his work in promoting education for young people.

Now, the College’s flagship Halifax campus sits alongside the Inspire Centre, which opened in 2011 and together they accommodate over 200 qualifications.