Calderdale College gives University of Huddersfield access to local talent as part of a new progression agreement for students

The new partnership guarantees interviews and auditions unique to Calderdale College’s students completing their Access to Higher Education (HE) or Further Education courses, providing they meet the University’s academic and non-academic eligibility criteria.

Calderdale College has been ranked the best college in West Yorkshire for student results* demonstrating the high quality of students that could be transferred to the University following the completion of their course.

The College will work in collaboration with the University of Huddersfield to host events encouraging wider participation in Access to HE programmes for adults who may initially lack the qualifications, confidence or knowledge they need to embark on a journey to a new career.

Angela Smith, Deborah Scaife, John Rees (Principal and Chief Executive of Calderdale College), Tim Thornton (Deputy Vice Chancellor at University of Huddersfield), Katie Walker, Lesley Larkin

An Access to HE course focuses on developing students’ knowledge and giving them the UCAS points they need to elevate their learning further at university.

The new agreement will also give students studying Further Education courses such as T Levels a direct route to university following two years of specialist study in their chosen industry.

T Levels are a brand-new qualification designed by the Government in collaboration with major employers to give 16-18 year olds the current skills and experience needed to secure employment. Equivalent to three A Levels, completing a T Level and progressing onto a degree will put students ahead of the competition when looking for jobs once they finish their studies.

The partnership agreement was signed on Tuesday 1st March by Tim Thornton, Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, and John Rees, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, along with the senior teaching team at the College’s University Centre (pictured).

Speaking of the agreement, John Rees said: “Calderdale College and the University of Huddersfield have collaborated for many years in supporting students to progress from our Access to HE diplomas to degree courses at the University.