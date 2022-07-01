Calderdale College hosts job fairs to help employers increase and improve apprenticeships

The first of these job fairs will be held at the college on Wednesday 6th July between 3pm and 6:30pm, while a second job fair aimed at employers in the engineering and manufacturing sectors will be held at its Engineering Centre on Thursday 14th July between 3pm and 6:30pm.

Employers in Calderdale and the surrounding areas are being invited to take a stand so that they can meet potential apprentices, introduce them to their business and speak to them about current vacancies.

For those interested in introducing apprenticeships or improving the quality of what they already offer, the job fairs are a great opportunity to find out more about the free support and training on offer through Calderdale College’s Collaborative Apprenticeships programme.

Collaborative Apprenticeships is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers and businesses can take advantage of the funding until June 2023.

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “We recently pledged to support over 1,000 people in Calderdale and its surrounding areas by providing free support and training to help employers improve their existing apprenticeship provision and increase the number of apprenticeships that they offer.