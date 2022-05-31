Calderdale College launches free green and sustainability short courses ahead of World Environment Day

These short courses are available to businesses across all sectors and are aimed at helping employers, employees and apprentices to develop a more environmentally-friendly workplace.

The launch follows the news that almost 60% of small business owners throughout Yorkshire said that improving their sustainability credentials was their top business priority for 2022.

The new courses form part of the Collaborative Apprenticeships project and are fully funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). The project, managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC), aims to increase the quantity, improve the quality of, and provide better access to apprenticeships in Calderdale and its surrounding areas, by offering employers access to free training courses, services and support.

Calderdale College

Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers.

Melissa Hart, Employer Engagement Team Leader at Calderdale College, said: “There are so many benefits to becoming a more sustainable business, from cost savings to improving employee morale, to boosting your reputation. These courses are a great opportunity for employers to upskill both themselves and their staff at no additional cost, in turn creating a business which is both environmentally and financially sustainable.

“What’s more, the courses are open to apprentices, helping current apprentices to further develop their skills and knowledge base, as well as making your business even more attractive to prospective apprentices.”