Calderdale College marks National Mentoring Day with launch of free courses

Photo: Calderdale College

The courses - Understanding Mentoring and Understanding Good Practice in Mentoring - will also help mentors and managers to develop their own leadership and communication skills, and to play a greater role in supporting an apprentice to achieve their career goals.

The Level 2 unit in Understanding Mentoring course is aimed at individuals who are new to mentoring apprentices, and guides participants through the role of a mentor and the benefits of mentoring, as well as how to effectively mentor apprentices.

The Level 3 unit in Understanding Good Practice in Mentoring course is suited to those who are currently providing mentoring support, and who want to develop their mentoring knowledge and skills. It includes modules on the importance of effective and ethical contracting, as well as the role of recording, reflection, and supervision in mentoring within their own practice.

Photo: Calderdale College

Following the training, participants will receive a certificate accredited by the Institution of Leadership and Management (ILM), detailing the unit that has been completed.

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “Our new courses are available to provide mentors and managers with the tools they need to successfully guide apprentices, so that ultimately, their apprentice feels more motivated and understands their role better.

“The benefits of mentoring are twofold. Firstly, managers are given the opportunity to develop their leadership and communications skills, which is great for both their professional development and benefits the wider business. Then, as they receive more effective mentorship, apprentices are likely to be happier and more confident at work.

“We encourage all employers based in Calderdale and the surrounding areas to reach out to find out more about how they can benefit from the wide range of free training on offer through the Collaborative Apprenticeships programme, whatever the sector you’re in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad