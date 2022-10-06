Calderdale College offers free mental health training in aid of World Mental Health Day

Until June 2023, new participants can enrol in a Level 2 qualification in Mental Health First Aid, while existing Mental Health First Aiders are invited to develop their leadership and mentoring skills by completing a Level 3 qualification in Mental Health Supervisory First Aid.

The courses are available to employers and their apprentices and will cover the role of a Mental Health First Aider, practical advice and support, recognition and management of mental health conditions, the impact of substance abuse on mental health, implementing first aid action plan for mental health, establishing a positive workplace health culture and an introduction to wellbeing and mindfulness.

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “While mental health might not be the first thing employers think of when considering training needs, these courses are a fantastic opportunity for employers to upskill both themselves and their apprentices, in turn offering greater benefit to the wider workforce.

“We encourage all employers to benefit from the this free training, allowing them to boost the equality and diversity provision they offer and empower employees to talk with confidence about mental health in the workplace and take practical steps to caring for themselves.”

Luciana Sutcliffe, Contract Co-Ordinator at Calderdale College, who recently qualified as a Mental Health First Aider, added: “After completing the training I now have an in-depth understanding of the factors affecting mental ill health and wellbeing, both in the workplace and in my personal life.

“I have been taught how to identify if someone is experiencing a mental health issue or crisis and now have the confidence to step in, give reassurance and support using the Mental Health First Aid action plan. We now have multiple Mental Health First Aiders in the college and it is very reassuring for our staff to know there are people across many different departments who can offer support.”

The Level 2 course will be running on October 11, with flexible start dates for both courses to be confirmed shortly.

Courses can be arranged around employer availability, so contact the college to register your interest at [email protected]

For more information, visit www.calderdale.ac.uk/collaborative-apprenticeships/.