Calderdale College recognised for its work to engage 1,000 adults in learning
The college has been recognised as having the best in-house marketing team across the North of England, with particular recognition paid to its campaign to engage adults in learning.
Research shows that almost 40 per cent of Calderdale residents of working age have not achieved a level three qualification or above. After speaking with current students, Calderdale College identified that confidence was one of biggest concerns when returning to education.
To give adults the courage to apply, the marketing team used powerful messages and examples of student success stories, highlighting that it is never too late to make a change.
The college won the top-tier accolade at the 2023 Prolific North Marketing Awards in October at Manchester United Football Club, a ceremony which celebrates excellence, creativity and innovation in the north.
The judges commented on this successful campaign which helped influence more than 1,000 Calderdale residents to study courses that would support them with returning to work, developing in their current roles or starting a new journey.
Head of Marketing at Calderdale College, Emma Lister, said: “The fantastic work that goes on in colleges every day often goes unrecognised and we wanted to lead the way and celebrate our successes.”
Ebrahim Dockrat, Director of Commercial Services and Partnerships at Calderdale College, added: “I am immensely proud of the work our Marketing Team have been doing to re-engage with our adult community.
“We wanted to break down any barriers to learning and to highlight our wide-ranging offer, to increase the take-up of courses and help transform lives. We have seen such fantastic accomplishments from our adult students, and we aim to inspire more residents to take that leap back into education to see what can be achieved.”