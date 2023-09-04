Calderdale College relocates motor vehicle courses to new Halifax site

Students studying at the new Automotive Centre, based at The Printworks on Lightowler Road, Halifax, will have the chance to learn a wide range of skills, such as body work, paint and accident repair, as well as the fundamentals of servicing and maintenance, by working on real vehicles and engines.

The modern training facility will feature industry-leading equipment, such as a Car-O-Liner body jig and electronic measuring system, car repair system, water-based paint system and state-of-the-art spot welder.

Calderdale College - Inspire Centre.

Having outgrown the current premises on Gibbet Street, the move will allow Motor Vehicle students to go into a variety of careers across the automotive industry, from running their own body shop, to becoming a mechanical engineer.

Robin Smith, Head of Faculty for Creative, Digital & Professional Trades, said: “Our new facility will open up a wide variety of career choices for our students in an industry that is thriving.

“The number of body shops across the UK is increasing, and with these come exciting job roles and generous salaries. We are looking forward to working with some key local and national companies that will help us equip their future workforce with the skills they need to be successful.”

In addition to the new centre, the College has secured almost £100,000 of funding to invest in electric vehicle (EV) charging bays and an EV maintenance training rig at its Brighouse Engineering Centre, aiming to embed sustainability knowledge within the curriculum and ensuring Motor Vehicle students have the necessary skills required for the Motor Vehicle industry.

Karl Veltman, Deputy Principal at Calderdale College, added: “We must ensure that Motor Vehicle in Further Education remains relevant and effective in meeting the needs of students, staff and employers.

“By opening this new Automotive Centre and investing in this specialist EV equipment, it demonstrates our commitment to tackling skills gaps that employers are experiencing, and to supporting the future of this vibrant sector.”